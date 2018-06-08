Memorial park open house

The Etta Lea and Lawrence Pope Memorial Park Open House will be held on Thursday, June 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the end of McConnell and Lambeth Farm Road. The open house is an opportunity for the public to have input on amenities at the new park. At the open house, there will be tethered balloon rides and a food truck.

For more information, visit kvparks.com/pope-park or call 336-996-3062.