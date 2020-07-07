Member of the Year

Being fairly new to the fire service, Firefighter Shane Landrum was honored when he learned that he had been named both Rookie Member of the Year and Support Member of the Year at Walkertown Fire Department.

“It makes me really happy that people felt highly enough of me to vote for me and nominate me for an award,” he said. “It also makes me proud for even being thought of for an award and then to get one with not being at the department for even nine months.” For more, see the Tuesday, July 7, 2020 edition.