During the Kernersville Lions Club’s Spouse’s Night held on February 11, Lions Larry Martin, Marvin Bare and Bill Maurer were presented with the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award for their dedicated and longtime service to the club.
For more, see the Thursday, March 26, 2020 edition.
Melvin Jones Fellowship
