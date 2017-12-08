Melton

Myrtle Frances Hopkins Melton, 90, passed away Thursday, December 7, 2017 at her home. Myrtle was born on July 14, 1927 in Forsyth County to Edwin Smith and Clara Whicker Hopkins. Mrs. Melton was a member of First Baptist Church where she was active in the nursery for over 25 years. In addition to her parents, Myrtle was preceded in death by two brothers, Tommy and Dewey Hopkins. Surviving are her husband of 72 years, William Carson Melton; two sons, Stephen Dale Melton (Linda), and John Franklin Melton both of Kernersville; three grandchildren, Marie Ann Melton, Clara Lynn Wagner (Jason), Steven Ray Melton; two great grandchild, Raylyn Melton and Riley Melton; and one sister, Evelyn Myers (Wayne) of Kernersville. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 11, 2017, at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel with Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care center at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.