Melton

KERNERSVILLE – William Carson Melton, 93, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Kernersville Medical Center. Carson was born on February 5, 1925 in Forsyth County to John Franklin and Mary Perry Melton. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Kernersville and was the owner of Kernersville Dry Cleaners. Carson was an avid gardener and fisherman. In addition to his parents, Carson was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Myrtle Hopkins Melton; and one brother, Charles L. Melton. Surviving are two sons, Stephen Dale Melton (Linda), and John Franklin Melton both of Kernersville; three grandchildren, Marie Ann Melton, Clara Lynn Wagner (Jason), Steven Ray Melton; two great grandchildren, Raylin Melton and Riley Melton; and one brother, James Arthur “Pete” Melton. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel with Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff Infusion Center of Kernersville Medical Center for their wonderful care of Carson. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 401 Oakhurst Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 or Kernersville Medical Center Foundation,1750 Kernersville Medical Pkwy, Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.