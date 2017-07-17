The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will be eliminating Monday meetings from their schedule following a vote to approve the measure on Monday, June 26.
Vice Chair Don Martin brought up the subject during the previous Thursday’s briefing session.
For more, see the July 4, 2017 edition.
Meeting change
