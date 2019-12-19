The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education met in a specially called meeting Tuesday evening and voted to reduce the number of monthly meetings they hold down from two to just one each month.
For more, see the Thursday, December 19, 2019 edition.
Meeting change
