The Kernersville News has been asking the candidates for Board of Aldermen a series of questions: Question #5: From an economic development standpoint, do you think Kernersville is headed in the right direction? Where do you see the town in the next 10 years?
For more, see the Tuesday, October 31, 2017 edition.
Meet the candidates
The Kernersville News has been asking the candidates for Board of Aldermen a series of questions: Question #5: From an economic development standpoint, do you think Kernersville is headed in the right direction? Where do you see the town in the next 10 years?
Previous post: Colfax Persimmon Festival
Next post: Armed robbery