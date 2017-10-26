On November 7, voters in Kernersville will head to the polls to elect a new five-member Board of Aldermen. This year, eight are vying for one of those seats, with candidates evenly split among incumbents and those seeking election to office for the first time.
For more, see the Tuesday, October 17, 2017 edition.
Meet the candidates
On November 7, voters in Kernersville will head to the polls to elect a new five-member Board of Aldermen. This year, eight are vying for one of those seats, with candidates evenly split among incumbents and those seeking election to office for the first time.
Previous post: Charges filed after gunshot