Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Meet the candidates

October 26, 2017

On November 7, voters in Kernersville will head to the polls to elect a new five-member Board of Aldermen. This year, eight are vying for one of those seats, with candidates evenly split among incumbents and those seeking election to office for the first time.
For more, see the Tuesday, October 17, 2017 edition.

Previous post: