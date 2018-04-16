The community is invited to come out Tuesday, April 17 to the courtyard at Town Hall where they will be able to chat with members of Kernersville’s police and fire departments as part of the second annual Meet Our Heroes event.
For more, see the Thursday, April 12, 2018 edition.
Meet our Heroes
