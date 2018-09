Medicine Drop

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a Medicine Drop event at the Walkertown Fire Department from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6, and officials with the department are encouraging the community to check their cabinets for expired or unused prescription medications in need of discarding. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 1 & 2, 2018 edition.