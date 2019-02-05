Measles outbreaks

Areas in Washington state, New York and now Georgia are battling against measles outbreaks that, in each case appears, to have been triggered by children who weren’t vaccinated against the highly contagious virus.

The outbreaks in the Pacific Northwest have resulted in a state of emergency there and prompted medical experts across the country to urge parents to vaccinate their children. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 2 & 3, 2019 edition