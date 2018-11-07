Meares

Ralph Meares of Burlington, North Carolina, and formerly of Tabor City, North Carolina, died Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at his residence. Mr. Meares was born in Columbus County on June 20, 1933 and was the son of the late Rowland Jason and Ethel Sealey Meares. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Nora Luann Meares. Ralph leaves behind a wife, Josephine Hayes Meares, of the home, and two sons, Mr. Ralph Timothy Meares (Diane) of Kernersville, and Mr. Samuel Lane Meares, of the home. He had two grown grandchildren, Luke Lewis Meares and Rachel Erin Meares, both from Kernersville. Ralph was also preceded in death by five brothers: Norlie (Marlene), Quittie (Mary Jane), Hubert (Meredith), twin brother Luther (Marie), Russell (Juanita), and a sister, Kathleen Duncan (Jack).

After serving for two years as a Private First Class in the US Army, stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Ralph attended Durham Barber Institute in Durham, North Carolina. He married Josephine Hayes on July 11, 1959, after which they established residency for two years in Fayetteville, North Carolina. They returned to Tabor City where Ralph maintained Ralph’s Barber Shop for fifty-four years. He could often be found on the corner of Fifth and Main Streets in Tabor City conversing with town residents and numerous friends. Ralph loved people and so enjoyed rich conversations, never meeting a stranger. He was also known for his kindness and generosity as well as a captivating, contagious smile. Ralph was a loving husband and father, as well as a devout Christian servant. He was often called upon to deliver eloquent and meaningful prayers of blessing and thanksgiving to a God whom he devoutly loved and worshiped.

A celebration of his life will be held at Macedonia Lutheran Church at 2 PM on Saturday, November 10, 2018, with the Reverend Richard Goeres presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Music Memorial Fund at Macedonia Lutheran Church, 421 West Front Street, Burlington, North Carolina 27215. The family will receive friends and relatives during a short visitation to be held in Luther Hall prior to the service from 12:30 – 1:30 PM, with light refreshments to be served. Interment will take place at Alamance Memorial Park following the completion of the Service of the Resurrection. The family would like to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and volunteers at the Adult Day Program at Twin Lakes Community, to Dr. Mark Miller and staff of Kernodle Clinic, and to Hospice of Alamance-Caswell.

