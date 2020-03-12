With more people in Kernersville on the waiting list with Meals on Wheels, Senior Services is in search of volunteers.
Sarah Fuerbacher, volunteer coordinator for Meals on Wheels, said they currently have 1,300 volunteers in Forsyth County; however, the number of volunteers in Kernersville is low.
For more, see the Thursday, March 12, 2020 edition.
Meals on Wheels
