McNeill

Elmer Wayne McNeill went home to be with his Lord on April 8, 2020. Wayne passed peacefully in his sleep at home. He is survived by his faithful wife, Polly McNeill of 65 years, two sons, Kerry McNeill (Kelly), Robin McNeill, and 3 daughters Karen Hatcher (Tony), Denise Hammond (Robert) and Melissa McNeill, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Preceded in death were his sons Gary Wayne and Anthony “Tony” Wayne, his parents and two brothers Larry and Mike.

Wayne was a lifelong machinist until his retirement. After he retired he spent his time making beautiful woodworking projects and gardening, as well as spending time with family. He loved his life, his family, his church and teasing almost everyone he knew. He had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh. He was a meticulous machinist and carpenter, and everything he made was out of expert quality. He was an avid gardener as well as a mentor to close friends and neighbors on the finer points of gardening. He was especially adept at cultivating weeds.

Wayne was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Colfax. He was buried in the church cemetery. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home gave us great service.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Spending eternity with his Lord will be

his greatest accomplishment and waiting for his loving wife to join him so they can be together for eternity. “For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is Christ Jesus our Lord” Romans 8:38-39

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.