McNeal

Melissa Jones Gray McNeal

June 19, 1959-February 2, 2019

Our sweet Melissa passed away February 2, 2019. She is now in the loving arms of her husband, Steve McNeal, her son Jonah Gray, her brother Mike Jones and her parents John and Marjorie Jones.

We shall miss her kind, gentle spirit and her ability to never meet a stranger. Her heart was always open to everyone. Her laughter and storytelling were a gift. She began each day with the phrase “let your soul shine!” She was most proud of and dearly loved her children, Jennifer (Robert) Cassell and Austin (Crystal) McNeal. She was a proud grandmother to Olivia, Hannah, and Kolby Gray.

Surviving are her sisters, Leslie Jones, of Fort Mill, SC; Patti J. Newsom (Steve) of Greenville, SC; sister in law Frances Jones of Lancaster, SC, and many beloved nieces and nephews

A Celebration of Life will be held on February 23, 2019 from 1-3pm at Meadowlands Golf Club, 542 Meadowland Drive, Winston-Salem, NC, 27107

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to her children and grandchildren.