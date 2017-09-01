McMichael

Ruby McMichael, our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Friend passed away on August 31, 2017 at the age of 92.

Born September 27, 1924 to the late Grady and Bessie Venable, she was a longtime resident of Kernersville, NC where she worked for Adams-Millis Corporation (Hanesbrands) until she re-tired. She was a member of Main Street Baptist Church where she served as the Treasurer of her Sunday School Class. Ruby enjoyed cooking, canning, sitting on her front porch with friends and family, playing Rook and Rummikub, and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

Ruby lived a life of service and found her greatest joy in caring for others.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Charlie McMichael; three brothers, Romie Venable, Bill Venable and John Venable, and two grandsons David Gray Bowman and Charlie Ray Bowman.

She is survived by 4 daughters; Judy (David) Bowman, Susie Hartman, Wanda Ardner, and Bonnie (Perry) Tucker; two brothers Lacy (Tom) Venable, Raymond (Ester) Venable, sister, Stel-la Knight, 7 grandchildren; Steve Hartman, Renee’ Harper, Jerry O’Neil, Mark Hartman, Ruby Pope, Chuck Caulder, and Jackie Carroll, 12 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Hay-worth-Miller Funeral Home in Kernersville. Funeral Services will be held in the Hayworth-Miller Chapel at 2:00 pm on Sunday September 3, 2017. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem. Special thanks to Rowan Hospice & Palliative Care for their loving support. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.