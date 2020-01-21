McGraw

Charles Thomas McGraw, 80, of Stokesdale, NC, passed away peacefully Tuesday January 21, 2020.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 10:00AM Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Salisbury National Cemetery.

A native of Jefferson County, Alabama, Charles was the son of the late, Richard Thomas McGraw and Mildred Cook McGraw. Charles was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force.

Survivors include his daughter, Pamela A. Summer of Oak Ridge, NC; son, Brian McGraw and wife, Amy of Pleasant Garden, NC; granddaughter, Peyton McGraw; very special friend, Marty Coleman; sisters, JoAnn Middleton and husband, Bobby, Faye Troxler and husband, Buddy, Ann Favre, and Carol Manning and husband, Bob; brothers, James McGraw and wife, Ann, Gene Brantley and wife, Sophie, and Jim Melton and wife, Joyce; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Melton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association or Wounded Warrior Project.