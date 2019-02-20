McBride

KERNERSVILLE – James Francis McBride, 95, went to be with Jesus Wednesday, February 20, 2019, joining the love of his life, Helen. James was born on February 15, 1924 in Iva, South Carolina to Samuel Andrew and Ada Burton McBride. He was a WWII Veteran of the US Navy and was a faithful member of Cherry Street United Methodist Church for 70 years. James was also a member of the Kernersville Civitan Club for 65 years where he had perfect attendance for over 53 years.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Helen Hester McBride; and four brothers.

Surviving are several loving nieces and nephews. Special thanks is extended to “The Special Four” Evon Taffer, Shirley Graves, Sandy Lee and Pattie Pack for faithfully caring for him.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Drew Southern officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 PM Sunday, February 24, at the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Summerstone Rehab and Trellis Supportive Care. The family also extends thanks to his wonderful neighbors who were so attentive to his well-being.

Memorials may be made to a charity of donor’s choice.

