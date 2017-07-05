Mazur

Todd Mazur, 53, passed away at his home June 30, 2017.

He was a native of Green Bay, Wisconsin and moved to Kernersville, North Carolina over fifteen years ago to further his career. He was currently employed with IQE in Greensboro, NC as an MBE technician.

Todd had many interests and hobbies. He loved to build things with his hands. He loved garden-ing, reading, working on cars and his Green Bay Packers. He was an animal lover who was the proud owner of two rescue dogs, Ellie Mae and Fleener. Todd also explored his creative side by starting a small business; building and crafting decorative pipe lamps.

Surviving are his only daughter, Brittany Counard Renkas and husband Nathan of Green Bay, Wisconsin; father, Rodney Mazur; two sisters; Jenny Joski husband Don, Pam Mazur and Mark; one grandson, Maxwell Renkas and loving girlfriend of ten years, Angie Givens.

Memorial services celebrating Todd’s life will be held in Kernersville, as well as in Wisconsin. Specific dates and times will be announced.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com