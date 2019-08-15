Mayoral responses

Kernersville News is publishing a series of questions to the mayoral and aldermen candidates who will be on the ballot during the November 5 municipal election. Candidate responses will appear in each Tuesday and Thursday edition which began on August 6 and will continue through October 31.

There are three candidates vying to become the next mayor of Kernersville – incumbent Mayor Dawn Morgan, former alderman Irving Neal and downtown business owner Chris Federico. This week’s question for the candidates is: Why did you want to seek public office? For more, see the Thursday, August 15, 2019 edition.