There are three candidates vying to become the next mayor of Kernersville – incumbent Mayor Dawn Morgan, former Alderman Irving Neal and downtown business owner Chris Federico.
This week’s question for the candidates is: What is a project you would like to see the Town undertake in the future? For more, see the Tuesday, October 1, 2019 edition.
Mayoral responses
There are three candidates vying to become the next mayor of Kernersville – incumbent Mayor Dawn Morgan, former Alderman Irving Neal and downtown business owner Chris Federico.
Previous post: Fall Litter Sweep
Next post: Pawsome in the Park