Mayoral responses

The Kernersville News is publishing a series of questions to the mayoral and aldermen candidates who will be on the ballot during the November 5 municipal election. Candidate responses will appear in each Tuesday and Thursday edition, which began August 6 and will continue through October 31.

There are three candidates vying to become the next mayor of Kernersville – incumbent Mayor Dawn Morgan, former Alderman Irving Neal and downtown business owner Chris Federico. This week’s question for the candidates is: What qualities do you believe are most important in a mayor?

For more, see the Tuesday, August 20, 2019 edition.