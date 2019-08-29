There are three candidates vying to become the next mayor of Kernersville – incumbent Mayor Dawn Morgan, former Alderman Irving Neal and downtown business owner Chris Federico.
This week’s question for the candidates is: What experience do you have that has made or will make you most effective as mayor?
For more, see the Thursday, August 29, 2019 edition.
Mayoral race
