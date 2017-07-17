Mayor Dawn Morgan was the first local candidate to file to run in the November municipal election, filling out the appropriate paperwork shortly after the filing period opened at noon at the Forsyth County Board of Elections office in downtown Winston-Salem.
Mayor seeks re-election
