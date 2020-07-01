Mayberry

KERNERSVILLE – Angela Powers Mayberry, 52, passed away July 1, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center and is now resting in the arms of the Lord. Angela was born on June 5, 1968 in Mecklenburg County to Michael Eugene and Judy Helms Powers. She was a devout follower of Jesus, a student, prayer warrior, a loving mother, daughter, sister and aunt. Angela incorporated her love of reading into her career at Murphey Traditional Academy, where she worked as Media Specialist. She absolutely loved her job and working with all of the children. Angela was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Wade and Viola Helms; and her paternal grandparents, Harold and Martha Powers. She is survived by her son, Brennan Payne Mayberry; her parents, Michael and Judy Powers; a brother, Christopher Powers (Erica); nephew, Noah Powers; nieces, Emerson & Elle Powers; and former husband, Mark Mayberry. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Main Street Baptist Church with Pastor Walter Overman officiating. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com