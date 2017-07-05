Mathews

Harold H. Mathews, Jr., 90, died July 3, 2017 at Kernersville Medical Center.

He was raised by the late Harold Mathews, Sr. and Eoline Stuart in Kernersville. Harold was stationed in Germany during WWII with the Army. When he returned from the war he went to study engineering at Virginia Tech. His first job after graduating was at R.J. Reynolds. After working with R.J Reynolds he went on to become the President of Shamrock/Innisbrook in Greensboro.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Lynn Alexander.

Survivors include his loving wife of 27 years, Kathy Mathews of the home; son, Barry Mathews of Greensboro; daughter, Debbi Vandy and Bob of Kernersville; and many extended family and friends.

Harold’s wishes were that there are no funeral services at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the donor’s choice.