Katherine Geiger Mathews, 82, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Thursday March 5, 2020.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Sunday April 26, 2020 at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church with Rev. David Rorie officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the fellowship hall.

A native of Greensboro, NC, Katherine was the wife of the late, Harold H. Mathews, Jr. and the daughter of the late, Maurice and Elsie Geiger. Katherine was full of life and a great friend to many, whether it be from her neighborhood, the grocery stores, doctors and nurses. She was everyone’s Firecracker. Katherine lived and loved life and she loved giving everyone a nickname.

Survivors include her daughter, Debbi Vandy and husband, Bob of Kernersville, NC; brother, Jim “ick” Geiger and wife, Jeanne of Sunset Beach, NC; sister, Ruth Andrews of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Ronnie Blanton and Andy Blanton; four great grandchildren; and step-son, Barry Mathews of Greensboro, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Furever Friends of North Carolina, P.O. Box 15742, Winston-Salem, NC 27113 or to Heart of the Triad Choral Society, P.O. Box 157, Kernersville, NC 27285.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Sherry Ryter-Brown and staff of Novant Health Pineview Family Medicine, Kernersville, NC; Dr. Tom Kefalas and staff of Novant Health Oncology Specialists, Kernersville, NC; Trellis Supportive Care of Winston Salem, NC.