Mrs. Wilma Martineau, 84, of Rock Hill went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 9, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 14th at 11:00 AM at Grassy Branch Baptist Church in Asheville, NC followed by the funeral at noon. A private burial will be at Emma’s Grove Baptist Church cemetery following.

Wilma was born April 15, 1934 in Johnson City TN to the late Barnette McIntosh and Ruth Anders McIntosh. She was a 1952 graduate of Biltmore High School.

Wilma moved to Washington DC to work for the FBI and obtained a BA Degree from Strayer Business College. While there she met the love of her life the late, Richard Clarke Martineau. They were married on October 2, 1954. Together they lived in Asheville and Kernersville, NC, where they raised their children.

She was a member of Grassy Branch Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir, helping in the kitchen with church functions, and serving others. She was a volunteer at ABCCM, a member and former President of the Kernersville Women’s Club and retired from First Union National Bank.

Surviving are her Children, Richard Clarke Martineau and his Lifetime Partner, Ray Cachares of Springfield, IL and Dawn Marie Martineau and her Lifetime partner Marion Dawkins of Rock Hill, SC; siblings, Claude McIntosh of Burnsville, NC, Dewey McIntosh (Jean) of Asheville, and Colleen Edwards (Chuck) of Asheville; grandchildren, Katie Acker Thornberry (Owen) of Sunset, NC, Brittany Martineau of Rock Hill, and Matthew Grenner (Marena) of Aiken, SC; great granddaughters, Addison Oswell and Amelia Thornberry as well as loving nieces and nephews.

Special thanks go to Hospice and Community Care of Rock Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association.

