Martin

KERNERSVILLE – Mrs. Mary Eaton Martin, 99, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Summerstone Nursing and Rehab. Mary was born on November 1, 1920 in Giles County, VA to John and Mae Johnson Eaton. She was a WWII Veteran of the US Womens Army Air Corps, serving in the Philippines under General Macarthur. Mary had a kindred spirit, always greeting everyone with a smile and a hug. She met most of the Kernersville Community through her work at the 66 Produce Stand. She had a green thumb when it came to growing things. She loved working in her flowers.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George K. Martin; and her daughter, Sandee Nastasi.

Surviving are her son, Bud Martin (wife, Linda); her daughter, Billie “Teen” Benbow (companion, Danny Wooten); four grandchildren, Mike Moore, Tim Tuttle, Angie Wellborn, and Tyler Martin; six great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; one sister; three brothers; and life-long friend, John Wolfe.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Summerstone Nursing and Rehab for their loving care of Mary over the past year.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Hospice, 1007 Lexington Ave, Thomasville, NC 27360. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com