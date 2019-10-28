Martin

Mr. Scott Alan Martin, 58, passed away to be with the Lord October 28, 2019.

A service of remembrance will be 4:00PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Main Street Methodist Church in Kernersville, NC. All who shared a remembrance of Scott are invited. A reception will be held following the service in the church fellowship hall.

Survivors include his wife, Shuxia Zheng; parents, Sam and Caroline Martin; brother, Frank E. Martin and two sons, Drake and Tyler Franklin.

Scott graduated from East Forsyth High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served his country faithfully for 27 years before returning to Tucson, Arizona.

