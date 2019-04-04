Marion

Hobart “Cotton Top” Wayne Marion, 84, died peacefully at home as he was surrounded by his family, on April 3, 2019.

Graveside Funeral Services, with Military Honors, will be held 12:00PM Noon Saturday April 6, 2019 at Crews United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service, in the church fellowship hall.

A native of Surry County, Hobart was the son of the late Josephine Simpson and Manuel Marion. He graduated from White Plains High School Class of ’52. He would later serve his Country with the United States Navy. Hobart retired from ABF Trucking in 1992, and had also driven for Roadway Trucking for a number of years.

In addition to his parents, Hobart also was preceded in death by his brothers, James L. Marion, Clyde Marion, and Jay Marion.

Hobart was a longtime member of Crews United Methodist, where he helped make the Chicken Pies for fundraising.

Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Margie Simpson Marion of the home; son, Doug Marion and Karen of Belews Creek; grandchildren, Ashleigh Jakubec and Ben of Kernersville, and Brooke Quick and Michael of Belews Creek; great-grandchildren, Tateum Quick, Ella Quick, Eleanor Jakubec, and Harrison Jakubec; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contribution memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com