The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners put the final stamp of approval Thursday on a project that will see the development of an 80,000 square foot manufacturing building on Millennium Drive, just off Temple School Road near both the Herbalife and Caterpillar locations.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, June 29 & 30, 2019 edition.
Manufacturing facility
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners put the final stamp of approval Thursday on a project that will see the development of an 80,000 square foot manufacturing building on Millennium Drive, just off Temple School Road near both the Herbalife and Caterpillar locations.
Previous post: Konkel
Next post: Blueberry farms