Manuel

Avahleen Vanhoy Manuel, 94, went home to be with her Lord February 27, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Pastor Rev. George Freeman and Rev. Ellis Rouse officiating. Avahleen will lie in state at the church on Saturday beginning at 1:00PM until time for the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

A lifelong resident of Forsyth County, Avahleen was the daughter of the late Vera Macy and James T. Vanhoy. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William Andrew “Bill” Manuel; her daughter Joy Manuel Sloan; two infant sons; sisters, Mary Weavil, Nan Beeson, and Joann Durham; brother, James Lee “Jimmy” Vanhoy.

Avahleen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend to all who knew her. She was a creative, talented, and exceptional homemaker. She also loved her gardening. Avahleen was a longtime member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church where she loved singing in the choir, and was a member of the Manuel Sunday School Class.

Survivors include her daughter Jan Manuel Marshall and David of Kernersville; sons, David K. Manuel and Michelle, and William “Van” Manuel and Jennifer all of Kernersville; son-in-law Lee Sloan of Kernersville; eight grandchildren, Andrew Sloan, Lauren Weir and Mike, Matthew Marshall and Ashley, Dustin Marshall and Carla, Christopher Manuel and Ashley, Amy Manuel Brown, Megan Smith and Jeff, and Shelby Manuel and Casey; eight great-grandchildren, Abigail, Turner, Cooper, Brycen, Kylie, Savannah, Ben, and Parker; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and a wonderful church family.

The family will visit with friends, in the church fellowship hall, immediately following the service.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Sedge Garden United Methodist Church Choir Fund, 794 Sedge Garden Road, Kernersville, NC 27284

“The family wishes to thank the very caring staff of both Arbor Ridge and Kerner Ridge for the care given to Avahleen over the last six years.”