Manthe

Marilyn Gannon Manthe, 91, went home to be with her Lord on October 10, 2018.

Celebration of her life will be held 2:00PM Friday, November 2, 2018 at Main Street Baptist Church with Pastor Walter Overman officiating the service. The family will receive friends fol-lowing the service at the church.

Marilyn was born September 12, 1927 to the late Lorene Faverty and Cummins Gannon in Fayette Ohio. She was a member of Main Street Baptist Church in Kernersville. Marilyn loved her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, spending time with her family and teaching Sunday school at church.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Manthe.

Those left to cherish her memory include her three sons; Ronald Manthe and Wife Bonnie of Cal-ifornia, Donald Manthe of California and Richard Manthe of North Carolina; five grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; two sisters Kay Traveny and Helen Harghbarger and several extended family and friends.

