Man sentenced to 22 months

A Kernersville man has been found guilty in court and sentenced to 22 months in jail for shooting his partner last fall in what investigators described as a domestic-related incident, the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Anthony Franklin, 21, was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

According to the KPD, police responded to a report of an accidental shooting at the Farmwood Garden Apartments on September 9 at approximately 1:35 p.m. where they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman, whose name was not released, was transported to an area hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Kernersville detectives later determined that the shooting was not an accident. At the time, Franklin was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and felony discharging a weapon inside an occupied dwelling to incite fear.

Franklin was found guilty in Forsyth Court to assault with a deadly weapon with inflicting serious injury.

Upon his arrest, Franklin was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center and held with no bond allowed.

According to police, Franklin and the victim were involved in a relationship.