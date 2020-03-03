Man sentenced for impersonating LEO

A Kernersville man was sentenced Friday, Feb. 28, in federal court in Greensboro for impersonating a Deputy United States Marshal.

According to United States Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin of the Middle District of North Carolina, Michael Robert Kwasniewski, 38, was sentenced to a total term of imprisonment of 16 months by Senior United States District Judge N. Carlton Tilley, Jr. In addition to prison time, Kwasniewski was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay a fine of $2,000 and a special assessment of $100.

