Man indicted

A Kernersville man accused of assaulting a woman with a knife alongside Business 40 last year has been indicted for the crime.

A Forsyth County grand jury handed down the indictment on Monday against Rosendo Jimenez Santiago, 35, of Afton Park Drive, charging him with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in an attack that stopped traffic and closed down one side of Business 40 east of Hwy. 66, not far from the Macy Grove Road interchange, for several hours.

According to Kernersville police, officers responded to the area around 9:38 a.m. on May 11 after receiving a call about an altercation between a man and woman on the interstate after the man reportedly stabbed the woman in the neck.