Man hit by train

A 47 year-old male was struck by a moving freight train in Kernersville adjacent to the 300 block of East Mountain St. on Tuesday around 4 p.m. The man was a long-time resident of a local group care center in Kernersville, where residents are free to come and go. Reportedly, he was evacuated by local EMS and firefighters to one of the area’s major hospitals. See Thursday’s Kernersville News for the complete story.