Man convicted

A former Walkertown resident who fled from Boston in 1993 after being indicted on charges that he sexually assaulted two young boys, ages 6 and 9, has been convicted.

According to the Associated Press, John Hardin, who was living under an assumed name in Walkertwon prior to his arrest in June 2016, was convicted of five counts of child rape last Wednesday.

Sentencing was scheduled for March 6. For more, see the Tuesday, March 6, 2018 edition.