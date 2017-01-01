Man charged

On Monday August 5, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) conducted an undercover operation on social media targeting adults soliciting children for sex acts.

According to the ACSO, this investigation began Thursday, August 1 when suspect Randall Keith Epperson, of 6295 Selwyck Lane in Kernersville, allegedly contacted an undercover officer and solicited sex acts involving a minor.

According to the ACSO, Epperson allegedly agreed to meet at a restaurant in Kernersville, where further details of the planned sex acts were reportedly revealed to the undercover officer.

Detectives from the ACSO arrested Epperson on August 5 following the service of a search warrant at Epperson’s residence in Kernersville.

The ACSO said numerous electronic devices were seized on-scene and will be forensically examined at a later date.

Epperson was charged with solicit child by computer and felony disseminate obscenity. He was held under a $40,00 secured bond.

Homeland Security Investigations (DHS-HSI), Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and Kernersville Police Department assisted with this investigation.