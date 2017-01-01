Man charged with five felonies

On October 25, officers with the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) arrested John Keith Lee, 41, of Ruffin, NC for five felony counts of disclosure of private images by an adult.

Police said this arrest is part of an investigation during which it was discovered that Lee uploaded images of intimate parts of an adult victim to multiple adult websites and at least one social media site.

According to police, Lee committed those acts without the consent of the victim, and with the intent to demean and/or humiliate the victim. Lee also allegedly distributed the images to at least one person known to the victim.

Lee was booked into the Forsyth County Jail on Friday and given a $50,000 secured bond.

This investigation is ongoing; anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the KPD at 336-996-2294.