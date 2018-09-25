Man charged in shooting

A shooting that Kernersville police originally called accidental is now considered to be a crime, according to police.

The Kernersville Police Department (KPD) issued a press release earlier this month stating that on September 9 an accidental shooting was reported on Farmwood Drive. In the incident, a female was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

On Monday, the KPD issued a press release stating that the shooting was determined not to be an accident.

According to the KPD, Anthony Franklin, 21, was charged for shooting the victim and discharging a firearm inside an occupied dwelling to incite fear and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. Franklin was arrested on Monday and taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center. Police said he is being held with no bond allowed.

Police said that through the investigation, it was determined that Franklin and the victim were involved in a relationship, and this incident was domestic related.