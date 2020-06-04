Man arrested in Salisbury

A Kernersville man was arrested Sunday, May 31 after reportedly firing a firearm into the air during a protest in Salisbury.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, Jeffrey Allan Long, 49, and Brandon M. Walker, 34, of Salisbury, were arrested during the incident. Police said Long has been charged with discharging of a firearm in the city, carry with a concealed weapon, and carry a weapon at a parade. Walker has been charged with carry with a concealed weapon. Sunday afternoon, Salisbury police officers were stationed one block away from protests near the Fame statue on Innes Street. Police said two separate groups were allowed to gather in downtown Salisbury when the shots were fired. For more, see the Thursday, June 4, 2020 edition.