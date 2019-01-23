Making lasting memories

Shortly after getting married eight years ago, Ryan Ross and Kelly Lambe made a plan to travel the world while they are able, and making memories along the way.

Previous to traveling together, Lambe had visited Ireland and Ross attended school in England.

“We’ve been doing two big trips for the past six years,” Ross said, noting that they have visited 45 countries in that timespan. “We started out visiting Italy. We had been married for a year and a half and Kelly was working on her CPA. We went to Italy that Christmas and then went on a cruise, and we just started going somewhere different every year.”

“We save up vacation all year long and split our time between two vacations,” Lambe added.

Ross and Lambe started out in 2012 visiting Italy and the Greek Islands. While in Italy, they traveled to Rome, Florence and Venice.

In 2013, they visited London, Amsterdam and took their second trip to Italy, this time visiting Milan and Cinque Terre. In 2014, they visited Prague, Dresden and Karlovy Vary in the Czech Republic in the summer, and in the winter, they went on a cruise to St. Martin and Puerto Rico. In 2015, they visited Montreal, Canada for their anniversary over the Fourth of July and they visited Amsterdam, Paris, and France for Christmas. In the spring of 2016, they went to Iceland and over Christmas, they went to Spain and Morocco. In 2017, they went to Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Israel and Jordan. In 2018, they traveled to Peru and Ecuador over the summer and Egypt over Christmas.

Traveling during the holidays at the end of the year, Lambe said they get to see how other countries celebrate Christmas.

“We get to see different ways countries celebrate Christmas, and we get to see different cultures and a different way of life,” she said.

Ross added, “Most places are so different than the United States that it is fascinating.”

Lambe said they balance their trips between visiting cities and doing outdoor activities.

“When we went to Morocco, we went to the Sahara Desert. That was one of Ryan’s favorite places,” Lambe said, noting that they rode camels while they were there. “The scenery was beautiful and it’s untouched. The rolling sand dunes went on and there was blue sky everywhere with sand as far as you could see.”

This past year, when Ross and Lambe went to Peru and Ecuador, they had the chance to visit Machu Picchu, visit the equator, sleep in a hut near the Amazon River, and hike to Rainbow Mountain, which reaches 16,500 feet in elevation.

When visiting the various cities, Ross said they enjoy trying the different cultural cuisine, but they have to be aware of what they can and cannot eat.

Lambe said she enjoys connecting the food with the experience in each country, as she explained that every place has delicious but different food.

Some of the countries Lambe and Ross have traveled to they became interested in by talking to other people.

“When we travel, we meet people and they talk about places that we think sound like interesting places to go,” Ross said.

Ross said when they started traveling, they were planning their trips on their own initially; however, with some of their more recent trips, they have used a travel agency.

“We traveled with Gate 1 Travel when we went to Morocco because we didn’t know the language,” he said. “We used them again when we traveled to Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Peru and Thailand.”

Ross noted that his favorite places they have been are Spain and Israel.

“I like the feel of Spain. I enjoyed the culture, the people, the food and the architecture,” he said. “And I really enjoyed learning about the history of Israel and what they deal with on a daily basis, and not just Israel, but the Palestine border and Syria.”

Despite being in an area where tension is high, Ross and Lambe said they never felt uneasy, though Lambe said they are always very cautions and aware of their surroundings.

Lambe said she has a hard time choosing her favorite place because they are all so different, but narrowing it down her top four are Israel for the educational aspect, Egypt because of the history, Peru because of the outdoor adventure and Italy because it was one of their first trips together.

“Italy really resonated with me because it was one of our first trips and there are so many great memories,” she said. “When we visit these places, we enjoy going to the museums because it gives us insight into their way of life.”

One thing Lambe and Ross agreed on was how friendly and inviting people are everywhere they go.

“There’s a real disconnect when you see the news because you see the hate between people, but we’ve never experienced that. Everybody has been super kind and some countries, like Laos, areas of Morocco and Egypt, have poverty beyond what we can comprehend, but the people are so nice, proud and grateful for everything,” Ross said. “That’s something I always bring back with me.”

“It makes you appreciate the American way of life so much more,” Lambe added.

Just as other people are very friendly, Lambe and Ross said they are as well.

“We want to represent Americans in a positive light, so we always go out of our way to be extra nice wherever we go,” Lambe said. “A smile and a thank you goes a long way.”

While visiting Morocco, Ross said they got turned around and had a stranger help them. He explained that the gentleman spent several hours with them, talking to them and sharing stories as they found their way back to where they were supposed to be.

“He was interested in American culture and vice versa,” Lambe said. “It’s all about creating those unintentional relationships with people. You meet someone in a café and it opens up a whole new adventure.”

Though they aren’t sure what the future holds, Lambe and Ross hope to visit Russia, Budapest, Warsaw, Vienna, Poland, Austria, Patagonia, Chile, Buenos Aires, Argentina and Easter Island.

Lambe said they feel it is important to travel while they can.

“We never take the opportunity to go somewhere for granted and we count our blessings,” she said. “We take the opportunity to go places while we’re able to do it.”