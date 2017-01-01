On Sunday, December 15, Girl Scout Troop 2817 is hosting a blood drive at the Union Cross Moravian Church Activity Building from 12-4 p.m. with a goal of 60 blood donors, as they look to make an impact this holiday season.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, December 14 & 15, 2019 edition.
Making an impact
On Sunday, December 15, Girl Scout Troop 2817 is hosting a blood drive at the Union Cross Moravian Church Activity Building from 12-4 p.m. with a goal of 60 blood donors, as they look to make an impact this holiday season.
Previous post: Baby shower
Next post: New deputy superintendent