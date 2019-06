Make It HAPPIN

Miller Browning, founder of Do Work That Matters, is hosting his second annual food drive, Make It HAPPIN (Help A Person/Pet In Need), to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank and the Humane Society of the Piedmont on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Harmon Park. Non-perishable food donations for people and/or pets are requested. For more, see the Thursday, June 20, 2019 edition.