Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Major renovation

August 25, 2017

When the owners of the Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Piney Grove Road presented their proposed renovations to the Kernersville Planning Board Monday, the Board had one question: Why aren’t you adding any more beds?
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 19 & 20, 2017 edition.

Previous post:

Next post: