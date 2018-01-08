Major drug bust

An undercover narcotics investigation that began in November has culminated in the arrest of a 64-year-old Kernersville man, now charged with several felony drug offenses.

According to the Kernersville Police Department, Guadalupe Morales, Jr., 64, of 324 Madison Place Circle, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 2. For more, see the Thursday, January 4, 2018 edition.