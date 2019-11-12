Main Street United Methodist Church (UMC) Circle #2 Sunday school class hosting The Neighborhood Tour of Historic Kernersville on Sunday, December 15 from 2 – 5 p.m.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to community organizations. For more, see the Tuesday, November 12, 2019 edition.
Main Street Neighborhood Tour
Main Street United Methodist Church (UMC) Circle #2 Sunday school class hosting The Neighborhood Tour of Historic Kernersville on Sunday, December 15 from 2 – 5 p.m.
Previous post: Hedgecock
Next post: Main Street Neighborhood Tour